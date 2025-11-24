Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,785 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 73.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 82,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

NYSE VKQ opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $103,386.14. This trade represents a 93.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

