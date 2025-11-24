1,714 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $155,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 957.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,091,000 after buying an additional 478,942 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,809,000 after buying an additional 423,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $36,339,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $101.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.