Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 756,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,548,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

