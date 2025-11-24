Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,741,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Trading Up 1.1%

AEE opened at $104.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.