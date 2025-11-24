Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 444,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 855,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

