Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,622,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $58,403,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after buying an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 84.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after buying an additional 633,300 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $6,852,231.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,529. The trade was a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $694,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 297,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,519.50. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 628,012 shares of company stock worth $33,430,456 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

