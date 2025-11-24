SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,551,000 after buying an additional 100,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SRLN opened at $41.22 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.