Summit Global Investments Acquires 830 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.