Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $100.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

