Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in AirJoule Technologies Corporation $AIRJ

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of AirJoule Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRJ. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AirJoule Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

AirJoule Technologies stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. AirJoule Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

