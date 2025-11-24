Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,305 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 489,920.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ARM by 1.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.68, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.16.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

