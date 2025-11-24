JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Cardinal Health worth $423,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 927,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after purchasing an additional 807,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $106,065,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $104,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $209.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $210.32.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

