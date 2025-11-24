CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $156.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

