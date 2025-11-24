Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xylem were worth $58,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $140.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

