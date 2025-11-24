Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 948 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,695,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $297.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.38. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

