Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,745,000. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $594.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $697.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $307,040.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,487,699.60. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,442 shares of company stock worth $26,515,931. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

