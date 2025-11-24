Summit Global Investments Buys 66,743 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,743 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 133.3% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:MRK opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $105.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

