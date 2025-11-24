Nemes Rush Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $257.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -402.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

