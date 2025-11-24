Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,832 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $17,949,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.5% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,915,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,554,000 after buying an additional 211,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $236.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

