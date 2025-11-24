Summit Global Investments Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

