Summit Global Investments Has $9.70 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $2,495,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Ecolab by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $267.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

