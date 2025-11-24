Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.84 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.