Rhumbline Advisers Has $64.09 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $64,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,254,000 after buying an additional 946,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after acquiring an additional 883,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,445,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $53,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $228.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.33 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average of $241.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.