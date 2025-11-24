Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,099 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $725.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $735.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.