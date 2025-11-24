Swiss National Bank Has $64.46 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Pinterest worth $64,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Pinterest by 138.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 607,291 shares of company stock worth $21,128,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PINS opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

