Swiss National Bank Buys 27,400 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $60,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $187.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Stephens cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

