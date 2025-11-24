RB Global, Inc. $RBA Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of RB Global worth $59,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 42.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $96.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Stein acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.