TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 474.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 22.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Amer Sports stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.97.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

