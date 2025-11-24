TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,338,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VT stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.