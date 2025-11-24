Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

FQAL stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $76.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

