Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Twilio worth $54,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 61.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $120.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,104 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,661.12. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

