SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 32,706 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $582,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

