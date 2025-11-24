Swiss National Bank Acquires 12,600 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Waters worth $62,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $394.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.72. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

