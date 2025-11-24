TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 265,783 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,767,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

