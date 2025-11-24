Swiss National Bank Has $61.26 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Dollar Tree worth $61,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.82 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

