TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6%

VNQ opened at $89.57 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

