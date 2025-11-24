Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Trimble worth $56,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Up 3.0%

Trimble stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,747,880.50. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

