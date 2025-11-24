TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 2,220 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $20,307,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $10,162,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $98.42 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $105.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.