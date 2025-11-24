TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

