TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,531 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 96.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.33, for a total transaction of $145,033.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,191.62. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $236.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

