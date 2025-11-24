Swiss National Bank Has $55.65 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Biogen worth $55,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $175.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $176.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.96.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

