Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,492 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3,058.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $562.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.55.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.