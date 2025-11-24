Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO is NFC Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 12.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.