Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 16.5% – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) was down 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 and last traded at GBX 4.84. Approximately 228,150,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,980% from the average daily volume of 10,969,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 15.33.

The company has a market cap of £70.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

