Intellus Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Intellus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $226.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.