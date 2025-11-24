Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. The trade was a 21.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

