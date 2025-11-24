Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in eBay by 44.2% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,180 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 17.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 922,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,742 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

