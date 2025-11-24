Swiss National Bank Purchases 53,500 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Veralto worth $75,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,741,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veralto by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Veralto by 9.2% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth about $14,162,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

