Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 558,673 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $106,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE SO opened at $89.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.