Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,432 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $74,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,659,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in American Tower by 42.8% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 34,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 38.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

